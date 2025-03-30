Probe ordered into shocking building collapse

Search and rescue workers and equipment are deployed at the collapse site at the new compound of the State Audit Office in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Saturday. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) has been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office's building during the earthquake.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a media interview that a committee will establish the cause of the structural failure and report back within a week.

The inquiry will examine the building's design, the authority that approved the design, how it was approved and whether any of these factors led to the collapse, she said.

Ms Paetongtarn also echoed public concern as to why this building collapsed but other, similar structures remained intact.

"I watched multiple clips of the building collapse from different angles. From my experience in the construction industry, I have never seen an issue like this. We must investigate thoroughly because a significant portion of the budget was allocated, and the deadline for completion had been extended," she said.

The office was a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc and a subsidiary of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, which operates under the state-owned China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) -- one of the world's largest construction and engineering companies.

Netizens were quick to point out that the company's posts about the collapsed building have all been deleted, despite the structure having been completed on March 31 last year.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said rescuers are being hampered by debris and insisted that their operations are not slow.

He did, however, concede that the 24-hour mark, known for being the point where the odds of finding survivors after a disaster drops sharply, has passed.