Dam chiefs say structures still safe, stable

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) confirmed the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has not affected the structural stability of dams in Thailand.

Following the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres on Friday, with its epicentre in Myanmar, the RID inspected the stability of its dams to assess any potential impact on Thailand.

Media sources say the department measured ground acceleration (seismic shaking intensity) at its dams of measuring between 0.00505 and 0.01647 g.

These figures are below the 0.2 g design standard set by the RID and the International Commission on Large Dams.

So, the earthquake poses no risk to the structural stability of the dams, the sources said.

The RID has designed all its dams to withstand seismic activity at the maximum rate of possible risk in Thailand.

The department monitors and analyses seismic acceleration data to assess earthquake impacts and potential risks to dam stability to ensure the safety of communities in the area, sources said.

The director-general of RID has also ordered equipment to handle any further emergencies. Residents in the northern, central regions including Bangkok are advised to stay vigilant and closely follow information from government agencies, said the source.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) governor Taweepong Wichaidit also provided an update on building structures in NHA projects after the earthquake, saying engineers would inspect tall buildings, especially in Din Daeng and Bang Khunthian.

In provincial areas, he said initial reports confirmed the structures, columns and beams of NHA housing project buildings remained strong, although some cracks due to the tremors were found.

Repairs would be expedited and additional inspections of elevators would be carried out. Most residents had returned to their homes, though safe areas were provided for those still feeling uneasy.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol ordered agencies to assess damage to government buildings, cultural and religious sites and historical landmarks nationwide.

Restoration efforts would follow accordingly if damages were confirmed, she said.