Casino bill could face legal action

Listen to this article

Casino protesters gather at Government House on March 27. Apichart Jinakul

A network of about 100 civil society organisations has vowed to take legal action against the proposed entertainment complex-casino bill recently approved in principle by the cabinet, citing the various possible repercussions of legalising casinos.

In a recent statement, the network condemned the cabinet's decision to approve the bill on Thursday, just one day after the prime minister survived a no-confidence debate in parliament. Some critics say cabinet approved the bill so quickly because the debate had distracted ministers and was now finally over, so it ciould decide.

The group said approval of the bill disregards opposition from MPs, academics and the public, and comes despite assurances the issue would be carefully reviewed.

Their key concerns include a lack of clear guidelines on the number of entertainment-casino complexes to be built, their locations, sizes or target audiences.

The government has intentionally left it unclear how many of such complexes will be allowed to emerge after the bill is passed into law, it said.

There are also concerns about unchecked authoritative power over licensing, taxation and regulations, ambiguous legal loopholes -- which could facilitate money laundering and financial misconduct, amid existing political and bureaucratic corruption -- and too many privileges for foreign investors.

The bill also disregards public opinion, excludes local authorities and lacks measures to address social and economic consequences, the network said.

The network, which included religious, youth, family and education organisations, also urged political parties to take a clear stance and be accountable for supporting the legislation.

The group also called on the Senate to lead the move to organise more public hearings on the bill to allow all parties concerned to have their voice heard before finalising any decisions.

The group also accused the government of rushing the parliament's deliberation of the bill by pushing for the House of Representatives to begin deliberating the draft law before the parliamentary session ends on April 11.

The rush came while several possible loopholes in the bill sparked concerns about the outcome of the bill deliberation, the group said in the same statement.

"We will try every possible legal channel to oppose this bill and work together to advocate for ethical and sustainable economic policies," it said.