Hotlines open for building checks

The Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) has set up emergency hotlines for those seeking building inspections following the earthquake.

The department said it is working with the Council of Engineers, the Building Inspectors Association and volunteer engineers to expedite inspections particularly public buildings such as hospitals and schools.

On Friday, assessments were carried out at nine buildings: three at Rajavithi Hospital, two at Phramongkutklao Hospital, and four at Lert Sin Hospital.

Inspections are being planned for state-owned buildings including those at the Commerce Ministry, the Interior Ministry, Government House, the Customs Department, and Chulabhorn Hospital.

The DPT has advised hotel, condo, and shopping mall operators to contact registered building inspectors to assess the structural integrity of their outlets and contact the department via the emergency hotlines for further suggestions.

More than 2,600 building inspectors are registered with the department.

Its provincial offices will set up coordination centres to inspect buildings and mobilise assistance from local administrative organisations and volunteer engineers.

In Bangkok the DPT and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will plan building inspections based on reports submitted via the BMA's Traffy Fondue application.

The department's building inspection manual is available across all channels and the public is urged to contact the hotlines at 02-299-4191 and 02-299-4312 around the clock for assistance.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday the inspections would address public concerns about safety as reports of damage from the earthquake emerge. He also warned building operators who fail to address safety issues will face drastic legal action.

Meanwhile, the Thai General Insurance Association and the insurance industry is urging the public to review the details of their insurance policies to see if they include coverage for earthquake-related damages.

If coverage is included, they should immediately contact their insurance companies to report damage and ensure prompt compensation.