Seek help if tremor anxiety builds: ThaiHealth

Health authorities have raised concerns about the psychological impact of the earthquake on people, urging the public to be mindful of their mental well-being and to seek professional support if needed.

ThaiHealth deputy manager Pairoj Saonoi said natural disasters cause not only structural damage but also anxiety among the public, which can affect people's daily lives.

He suggested people follow ThaiHealth's guidance for coping with emotional distress.

Dr Pairoj said the public must acknowledge that fear and anxiety are normal reactions to trauma and focus on the present rather than dwelling on fear.

People should resume daily activities to foster recovery, he said, while following reliable news sources and avoiding misinformation to prevent unnecessary panic.

Those struggling with emotional effects are urged to make use of support systems, including a ThaiHealth-endorsed online chat system, here2healproject.com, which offers mental health consultations by volunteer psychologists from Chulalongkorn University’s Center for Mental Well-being.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry's deputy spokesman Woratham Chotipitayasunon said Bangkok residents might experience heightened anxiety due to their unfamiliarity with earthquakes.

Exposure to online information and firsthand experiences can amplify stress levels.

He advised people to monitor their emotional and behavioural changes over time and to seek professional consultation if symptoms persist, as prolonged distress could indicate post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Additionally, Dr Woratham highlighted a condition known as post-earthquake dizziness syndrome (PEDS) or "Earthquake Drunk" syndrome.

This phenomenon, caused by disruptions in the central nervous system, makes individuals feel as if they are still moving even after the earthquake has stopped.

He said people having such earthquake-related dizziness should rest and avoid overexertion, sit down until stability returns, drink water, avoid alcohol and try to relax and reduce exposure to bright screens.

Should symptoms persist for more than a week, medical evaluation is advised to prevent further complications from unresolved stress.