Phuket not affected by earthquake: governor

Tourists visit a walking street in the Old Town of Phuket earlier this month. The island's governor says Phuket has not been impacted by the violent earthquake in Myanmar on Friday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket has not been effected by Friday's powerful earthquake that rattled Myanmar and Thailand, says the island's provincial governor.

Mr Sophon Suwannarat on Sunday assured the public that the earthquake had no impact on the tourist island and no tsunami warnings had been issued from the National Disaster Warning Center and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

He reaffirmed Phuket’s strict disaster preparedness measures and the province’s commitment to closely monitoring any emergency that may arise.

“Initial assessments of more than 300 tall buildings, especially those higher than 23 metres, found no structural damage. Building safety inspections are conducted every year,” the governor said.

“But there are reports that the tremors could be felt at Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization Hospital.”

Regarding an adverse impact on tourism, although there might be a short-term worry, data from March 27-28, 2025 showed that tourist arrivals continued to increase, with about 15,000-17,000 visitors per day. He said the province had coordinated with the Phuket Tourism Association and relevant agencies to inform travel representatives and international tourists that Phuket had not been impacted by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

Phuket currently has 19 tsunami warning systems. Two of them in tambon Mai Khao of Thalang District are being repaired and are expected to be finished soon.

“To increase emergency preparedness, we have discussed with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) to develop a disaster alert system via mobile phones in the Phuket area. This initiative is in the study and development phase,” Mr Sophon said.

The governor urged the public to follow information released by official government sources and avoid sharing unverified news, which could cause unnecessary panic.