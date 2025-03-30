7-day deadline for probe into Chinese-built high-rise collapse

Construction workers look at the collapse site of the new State Audit Office in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Sunday as their colleagues may be trapped there. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Thailand's interior minister has demanded findings from a probe into the collapse of the Chinese-constructed State Audit Office building within seven days as four Chinese workers were questioned for snatching documents from the area.

China has sent an expert to inspect the collapse site.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday that a committee was formed to carry out the investigation and it was expected to conclude the probe in seven days.

The committee comprised experienced engineers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning and reliable experts, he said.

“Thailand will quickly find out why the building collapsed. It was just built and should have been designed to withstand earthquakes,” the interior minister said.

He referred to the 30-storey building slated to be the new headquarters of the State Audit Office in Chatuchak district of Bangkok. The State Audit Office contracted a consortium of Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway No.10 Engineering Group to construct the 2.1-billion-baht building.

Chinese ambassador to Bangkok Han Zhiqiang brought a Chinese expert in tunnel collapse and earthquakes from the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management to meet Mr Anutin on Sunday.

After the meeting, the interior minister said the Chinese expert observed the collapse site. He also said that the delegation was informed that the Chinese contractor was not allowed to enter the area.

“The earthquake caused a seismic magnitude of 7.8 but more than 95% of buildings withstood it. Collapse happened only to the State Audit building,” Mr Anutin said.

“This building was newly constructed. So, it should have endured an earthquake,” he said.

The investigation would focus on architects, construction supervisors and builders, Mr Anutin said. The Thai and Chinese partners in the construction consortium would have to share responsibility,

He also said that rescuers were trying to reach trapped victims as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police questioned four Chinese men who took 32 files from containers behind the collapsed building.

The four men had work permits and worked for a company that was a part of the consortium of Italian-Thai Development, he said.

According to the deputy Bangkok police chief, the files contained various documents including information about contractors and sub-contractors. Police seized the documents and released the Chinese men after their interrogation.

The Chinese men told police that they gathered the documents to prepare insurance compensation claims. The Chatuchak district office would file a complaint against them.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt asked the owners of big buildings, theatres, hotels, billboards and plants to check their building strength and safety within two weeks.

The request applied to: