K-9 donation requests 'not real': govt

Search dogs are deployed at the collapse site in Bangkok on Saturday. Apichart Jinakul

The government denies asking for donations to support military working dogs (K-9) deployed in rescue operations after the earthquake.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said on Sunday recent social media posts seeking donations for search dogs sent to assist rescue efforts at the collapse site where dozens of workers remained trapped were false.

The public is advised to disregard any donation appeals, he said.

The clarification was made after a message circulated on social media soliciting funds to support the military working dogs.

He said the animals are cared for by the army's veterinarians and undergo assessments to ensure they are healthy and fit for operations.

These specially trained dogs are also supervised by specialised handlers with safety precautions in place.

The government expressed gratitude to all parties involved in the rescue efforts.

Special search and rescue teams have been sent to strengthen operations and he could confirm there are no shortages of personnel, equipment, or machinery at present, he said.

The March 28 earthquake has affected various parts of Thailand, with the most severe damage at the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district.

"The government is working to provide immediate assistance to those affected," Mr Karom said.