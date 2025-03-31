BMA wants quake safety reports filed

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is asking owners, particularly of high rises, to inspect their buildings and report on their safety within two weeks.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has asked proprietors to coordinate with inspectors to make an assessment whether the buildings need repairs or any strengthening work.

The report should be available in the next two weeks so people can return to the buildings safely and with confidence in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake, he said.

City Hall has provided an online link and a QR code for an assessment report to be submitted.

Included should be owner's name, address, name of the licensed inspector, inspector's opinions on the building's safety, along with any other recommendations on safety standards, said the BMA.

Nine types of properties need an urgent assessment, and an annual safety assessment would be needed for buildings taller than 23 metres, large-scale buildings with a total space of 10,000 square metres or more, and buildings with 1,000 sq m of space or larger and where 500 people or more can be housed.

Concert halls and theatres, and hotels of 80 rooms or more also need checks.

Entertainment venues covering 200sqm or more, flats of 2,000 sq m of space or more, a factory with more than a ground floor and space of 5,000 sq m or more are also included, as well as billboards raised 15m above the ground or higher and signboards installed on rooftops.

The BMA has also asked that operators of construction cranes check their equipment.