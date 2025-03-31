Banks roll out relief measures for victims

Listen to this article

Rescue workers and police at the collapse site of the State Audit Office in Bangkok on Friday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Eight state-owned banks have introduced relief measures for victims of the earthquake including debt repayment suspension and low-interest loans, says deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak.

He said financial measures are for both individuals and businesses affected by the earthquake to provide them with immediate relief and help them maintain their livelihoods and business operations.

The financial institutes are the Government Housing Bank (GHB), SME Development Bank (SME D Bank), Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank), Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Government Savings Bank (GSB), Islamic Bank of Thailand (IBank) and Krungthai Bank.

GHB has several programmes offering debt repayment suspensions, low-interest loans for home repairs as well as a fast-track for compensation claims for both current and new customers.

SME D Bank's assistance measures include suspending principal and interest payments for up to 12 months and emergency loans up to 100,000 baht for individuals and 200,000 baht for businesses with no collateral required to ensure timely assistance.

TCG has introduced a six-month suspension of fees for SME customers and a three-month repayment pause for businesses in debt restructuring plans.

Exim Bank's relief measures are for both short-term and long-term loan customers and include extending repayments, increasing credit limits and cutting interest rates.

BAAC has allocated a fund of 20 billion baht to provide emergency loans up to 50,000 baht per individual and rehabilitation loans up to 500,000 baht per client with special interest rates.

GSB has a debt repayment suspension programme for up to three months and a soft loan for home repair and business rehabilitation for new and current customers.

IBank has introduced a principal and interest repayment suspension for up to six months and a loan programme for home repairs and business rehabilitation up to five million baht with a special interest rate.

Krungthai Bank's relief measures include a 75% reduction in loan repayment for one year and loans with special rates for business recovery and home repairs.

"The government is committed to providing assistance to victims particularly those whose homes and business were affected. The state banks are expediting programmes to cover all groups," said Mr Anukul.