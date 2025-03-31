Kingdom gears up to host Bimstec summit this week

Thailand is ready to host the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) summit between April 3 and 4, says the government.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Sunday Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is preparing to welcome leaders and representatives from six country members: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Myanmar's prime minister would attend the summit despite its recent earthquake tragedy, according to the Myanmar government spokesman, Mr Jirayu said.

He said Ms Paetongtarn expressed confidence in Thailand's and Bangkok's readiness to host the event and encouraged Thais to extend a warm welcome to the summit's participants. Bimstec was established on June 6, 1997, with Thailand as a founding member, alongside the six countries. It serves as a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia, focusing on economic and academic collaboration within the Bay of Bengal region.

This 6th Bimstec summit, hosted by Thailand, is the first major international conference under this government and serves as an opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its leadership and advance regional cooperation among Bimstec member countries, observers say.

On April 3, Ms Paetongtarn will host a dinner at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La Hotel, welcoming participants. The PM will chair the opening of the summit, leading discussions on key topics such as trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity, and food security cooperation.

"This summit, with Thailand as the host, is an opportunity for the country to push regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region," said Mr Jirayu. "I'd like to invite all sectors to join in welcoming and hosting the 6th Bimstec summit."