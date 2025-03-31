Women 'can play big peacebuilding role'

Peacebuilding efforts in Thailand require the active involvement of women from all backgrounds, highlighting the need for inclusive policies that empower women and marginalised groups to create a just and lasting peace, local activists said.

The King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI), in collaboration with civil society organisations advocating for gender equality, recently hosted a forum titled "Women and the Acceleration of Peace" to address concerns about the involvement of women and girls in fostering a harmonious country.

Attendees emphasised the urgent need to enhance women's participation and integrate their voices into the peace process. KPI deputy secretary general Thawilwadee Bureekul also highlighted the importance of women's involvement in policy and decision-making at the parliamentary level, noting their involvement in politics is often limited due to their distrust of the parliamentary system.

Research by KPI last year on public trust in Thailand's parliamentary and civil services found only 9.5% of Thai women deeply trust the parliamentary system, while just 9.3% have faith in civil services. This lack of trust has deterred many women from pursuing political careers, the KPI found.

During the 2023 general election, only 883 of the 4,779 candidates running for seats were women, and less than 10% (82) were elected.

Ms Thawilwadee said social expectations and a lack of family support also hinder women's engagement in politics. "The absence of women in political and parliamentary processes results in peacebuilding policies that lack sensitivity and inclusivity. When discussing peace, we must also consider intersecting identities, including age," she said.

She highlighted the need to include LGBTQ+ voices in more decision-making processes as well.

Citing KPI research, Ms Thawilwadee said LGBTQ+ youth were disproportionately affected by domestic violence due to a lack of acceptance by their families. "Peace must start within families, not just at the parliamentary level," she said.

Rungrawee Chalermsripinyorat, a lecturer at Prince of Songkla University's Peace Studies Institute, discussed the role of Thai women in the deep South in civil society and peacebuilding efforts.

She emphasised the need for increased female representation at peace negotiations. So far the talks with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) have only featured one woman representing Thailand, none on the BRN side, she added.

Ms Rungrawee said women's roles in the Patani movement remain limited. Simply increasing the number of women in peacebuilding efforts is not enough, she said. True inclusion means their concerns are genuinely heard and addressed, she said.

Citing the UN Women report "Making Women Count -- Not Just Counting Women", she said successful female participation in peacebuilding depends on several factors, including the selection process for representatives, decision-making structures, alliance-building, and financial support.

A supportive social environment is also crucial for ensuring meaningful engagement. "Women's roles in peacebuilding go beyond negotiations. Their involvement should extend to inclusive commissions, problem-solving workshops, public decision-making, and mass movements," she said.

Research shows that when women actively participate in peace negotiations, outcomes are more successful. Conversely, their exclusion weakens the peace process.