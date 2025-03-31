Thailand payments system, businesses operating normally after quake

Thailand's financial payments infrastructure and services are operating normally after Friday's devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which also caused damage in Bangkok, the Thai central bank said on Monday.

Financial institutions continue to provide normal services for both retail and corporate clients without disruption, deputy governor Roong Mallikamas told reporters, saying the impact "should be a short-term shock".

The Federation of Thai Industries said that manufacturing and exports had not been impacted by the quake and Thai-Myanmar border trade remains normal.

"Industrial manufacturing operations across all sectors were largely unaffected by this seismic event, with critical production infrastructure maintaining full operational," said FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul.

Asadej Kongsiri, President of Stock Exchange of Thailand, said the fundamentals of listed companies remained strong and the business sector could efficiently handle the situation. The stock market would resume trading on Monday after all trading activities were suspended on Friday afternoon due to the quake.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it ensured the continuous normal operation of trading systems, and said the Thai capital market was resilient.

The Office of Insurance Commission said the financial status of insurance companies is strong and can withstand the financial impact of collapsed buildings and earthquakes.