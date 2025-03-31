Chinese arrested for sales of e-cigs and zombie-vape

Listen to this article

Police arrest the three Chinese suspects with e-cigarettes and vaping liquid. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested three Chinese, two men and a woman, in a sting operation in Pattaya and seized vape-pens and zombie-vape liquid from the suspects, who allegedly admitted to sales worth 2 million baht a day.

Pol Maj Gen Patanasak Bupphasawan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said on Monday that Zhang, 31, Wu, 35, and Yue, 35, at a room on Pattaya 315 Road in Pattaya on Sunday. Their full names were not released.

He said the arresting team also seized about 100 grammes of powdered etomidate anaesthetic, e-cigarettes and equipment for mixing the anaesthetic and e-liquid to make zombie-vape fluid. The seized products were worth about 513,590 baht in total.

The arrest resulted from a sting operation targeting sales made via the LINE chat app. A police officer ordered one litre of zombie-vape fluid and placed 200,000 baht in cash as a deposit for the 970,000-baht “purchase”.

According to Pol Maj Gen Patanasak, the suspects admitted to daily sales of about 1,000 e-cigarettes to tourists and young people. They priced a vaper at 2,000 baht, so they earned about 2 million baht a day.

The three suspects were charged with the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and vaping liquid and with selling contraband goods.