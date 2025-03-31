Workers' bodies from Bangkok collapse site returned to relatives

Rescue workers search for victims at the collapsed State Audit Office site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The bodies of three people who were killed when the State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district collapsed on Friday were returned to their family in Nong Khai on Monday.

The three victims were identified as Khamsaen Matra, 47; her son Natdanai Namburi, 26; and daughter Sumitra Namburi, 23. Khamsaen's husband, Likhit Suwannachart, 52, who also worked at the construction site, has yet to be found.

According to their relatives, Mr Likhit and Khamsaen had worked as construction workers for the past 20 years. Sumitra, meanwhile, was a public health student at a university in Loei.

She only began working at the SAO building project on March 26, two days before the earthquake, to earn extra income during the school break. She was supposed to graduate in April, her relatives said.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said out of the 18 workers who were killed in the tragedy, ten were insured by the Social Security Fund (SSF), so their relatives will be compensated accordingly.

Mr Phiphat said he will summon the contractors to discuss compensation for those who weren't covered by the SSF.

Separately, Boontham Srisaman, the director of Bangkok's Regional Labour Welfare Protection 9, said officials have contacted twenty construction companies that were subcontracted by the China Railway No.10 Engineering Group to work on the project.

According to the information provided by those companies, 401 people worked on the SAO project. Many came from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, while the rest are Thais, he said.

When the earthquake struck, 128 people were at the construction site. Only a handful made it out in time, he said.