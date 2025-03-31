Thai govt warns over 'earthquake drunk' syndrome

People wait outside their buildings at Government Complex in Laksi district, Bangkok, Monday morning on concerns about possible aftershocks. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health has issued guidelines for individuals experiencing symptoms of a condition referred to as "earthquake drunk" after the recent earthquake, according to deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak.

Many people have reported feeling as though they are swaying or moving after the earthquake, he said, noting that the condition is caused by disruptions to the human balance system.

While the symptoms are generally temporary, they can persist for weeks in some cases, especially for those with anxiety disorders or migraines, who may experience more severe effects, he said.

The Ministry of Public Health has provided recommendations to help people manage the symptoms and stress.

These include practicing deep and slow breathing, drinking water or ginger tea while avoiding alcohol and caffeine, taking breaks from phone screens to allow the eyes to rest, looking at distant objects or lying down, limiting news coverage of casualties to reduce stress and taking motion sickness medication followed by complete rest.

Mr Anukul said the government is deeply concerned about the public's well-being.

Those feeling stressed by the earthquake so much that it affects their livelihood are encouraged to seek medical advice or access here2healproject.com, which provides mental health consultation service via chats.

Individuals whose symptoms last more than a week should also seek medical assistance, he said, adding they can contact the emergency helpline at 1669 or the mental health helpline at 1323 for help.