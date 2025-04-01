National emergency levels lowered

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command lowered the level of national emergency response from Level 3 to Level 2 on Sunday night, following an assessment that the situation in the country is under control after Friday's earthquake, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

In a message posted on social media yesterday, the prime minister said that an assessment of the quake's aftermath has found no further serious impact in Bangkok and 18 provinces, and the situation was under control.

In light of this, the interior minister, who is in charge of the command, has now transferred the authority to handle disaster response to provincial governors and the governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

However, she wrote that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will continue coordinating and supporting disaster response efforts in every province to ensure the situation returns to normalcy as quickly as possible.