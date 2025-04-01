Jittery workers flee buildings in Bangkok

Fearful workers fled buildings across Bangkok yesterday morning following reports of vibrations and cracks in building structures. However, authorities later claimed the scare was a false alarm.

City engineers said that the cracks were not new but had formed during a series of earthquakes centred in Myanmar on Friday. They tried to assure the public that the buildings remained structurally safe.

The evacuations were reported yesterday at around 10am at several sites, including Building A of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, the Ministry of Labour in Din Daeng district, the Criminal Court building on Ratchadaphisek Road, and the Government Housing Bank headquarters in Huai Khwang district.

In response to safety concerns, the Revenue Department instructed staff at its headquarters in Phaya Thai district to work from home.

Other high-rise buildings, including Taksin Hospital in Klong San district, as well as some office towers on Silom Road and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, were also evacuated.

Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised later addressed the safety situation of the Government Complex, confirming that public works engineers had inspected the buildings and found them safe for re-entry.

She also reported that Myanmar experienced 15 minor aftershocks yesterday morning, including two measuring 3.7 in magnitude at 9.29am and 10.05am, but claimed they had no impact on Thailand.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday reasserted the Meteorological Department's findings, stating that the aftershocks posed no threat to Thailand.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt also sought to ease public concern, saying that cracks and vibrations were reported in about 20 buildings yesterday morning, but these structural issues originated from Friday's tremors.

"People are still on edge after Friday's earthquake. When they noticed old cracks, they became frightened," he claimed.

"However, many have since returned to their buildings, and the situation has returned to normal."

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) confirmed that its building remained safe, trading continued without disruption, and no evacuation order was issued. A spokesperson stated that some staff left the premises because nearby office workers evacuated their buildings, but SET management did not instruct them to do so.

Authorities continue to monitor structural integrity across Bangkok, assuring residents and workers that no immediate risks remain.