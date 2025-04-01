Lampang: A woman has filed a complaint with local police alleging her daughter was sexually assaulted by a fellow vendor in Muang district yesterday morning.
Vendor suspected of rape at local fair
The 53-year-old, whose name was not given, told police she and her two daughters set up a stall at the annual Rotfai Rotma Lampang Fair in the downtown area.
One of her daughters, 28, went for a drink with a man in his 30s who had set up a stall opposite theirs. When several hours had passed and the daughter had not returned, the mother mounted a search for her.
She later found her daughter lying naked near the man's stall while the man was also seen wearing only a T-shirt and no underwear.
The man denies the accusation.