Calls mount for transgender equality

Advocates have addressed the challenges facing Thailand's transgender community during a conference in which they also called for equal rights and protection across the board.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation, together with academic institutions and 21 transgender advocacy organisations, held the 2nd Thailand Transgender Wellbeing Conference in Bangkok yesterday.

The event, the largest national conference on transgender issues, brought together over 300 advocates and individuals from 20 provinces, highlighting the urgent need for policies beyond gender-affirming surgery.

It was agreed during a panel talk that, despite Thailand being well-known for its acceptance of transgender individuals, discrimination against them remains prevalent, particularly in rural areas. Thus, it called for legal protections, workplace inclusion, and societal acceptance to ensure equality for all transgender individuals.

According to Phakkhanan Kruakaew, the director of Namkwan Sky Rainbow Phayao Health and Friendly Service Center and one of the speakers, transgender people in conservative communities are often ostracised, some even suffer violent attacks.

"Some of them are forced into isolation, living in small huts, while others have even seen their homes burned down in acts of intolerance," she said, adding that there were also issues of job discrimination and transphobia in medical settings.

Ms Phakkhanan stressed the need for safe spaces where transgender people can voice their concerns and the importance of inclusive workplace policies that provide access to stable employment, welfare, and essential services.

Another speaker, Thissadee Sawanying of the Health Opportunity Network, stressed the diversity within the transgender community, with each facing unique challenges.

For example, transgender individuals working at nightlife venues often consume alcohol excessively and suffer sexual harassment and stigma. Their access to healthcare is also limited since many clinics operate only during the day. Ms Thissadee proposed addressing these issues by creating safer work environments, offering alternative job opportunities, and legally recognising sex work.

Similarly, transgender delivery riders frequently face discrimination from customers, resulting in lower ratings that negatively impact their livelihoods. Solutions could include creating a transgender-friendly rider platform.

Religious discrimination is another pressing issue as many transgender individuals are excluded from gatherings and are perceived as sinners, said Ms Thissadee.

"Additionally, transgender people with disabilities often face double marginalisation, even within LGBTQ+ spaces," Ms Thissadee noted.

"Healthcare and social services must become more accessible and inclusive for transgender individuals with disabilities.

"There are many shades of transgender identity, and each requires a specific approach."

She also called for the legal recognition of sex work and collaboration with religious leaders to foster inclusion.

Meanwhile, Thai Health Promotion's Director Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon noted that the government has recently allocated 145.63 million baht for hormone therapy for 200,000 transgender individuals following the approval of the Marriage Equality Bill.

However, he stressed the need for continued academic and civil society collaboration to push for equal rights and welfare policies that extend beyond medical access alone.