Obec to set new date for exams after quake

Listen to this article

The Office of Basic Education Commission is seeking to finalise new entrance exam dates for Matthayom 1 and 4 (Years 7 and 10) admission after they were postponed due to the earthquake.

The nationwide exams were initially scheduled for Saturday at Obec-affiliated schools in the 2025 academic year.

Obec's Secretary-General Sub Lt Thanu Wongchinda said yesterday that a new date will be announced this week.

He said parents should not worry, as Obec will ensure that the admissions process is completed before the start of the new school term in May.

Regarding the safety of school buildings, Sub Lt Thanu said that as of Sunday, over 1,000 school buildings and related structures were reported to have been damaged, ranging from minor to severe.

Obec has instructed each Education Service Area Office to coordinate with the provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office to conduct thorough inspections. Once the details are confirmed, they can submit the inspection report and the renovation plan to the commission for a maintenance and repair budget.

According to Bangkok's Secondary Education Service Area Office, Suankularb Wittayalai School had the highest competition rate for Matthayom 1 admissions at 1:5.35, followed by Samsen Wittayalai School at 1:4.04. For Matthayom 4 admission, it said Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School had the highest competition rate at 1:17.88, followed by Potisarnpittayakorn School at 1:15.95.