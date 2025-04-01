Tourists, guide injured when speedboat explodes off Phuket

The speedboat Thana Marine 555 burns near Koh Mai Thon off Phuket on Tuesday morning. Six people, including three tourists, were hurt and rushed to hospital. (Photo: Phuket marine office/ Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre)

PHUKET — Three tourists and a guide were injured while swimming near a speedboat that exploded in flames near Koh Mai Thon, off the coast of Phuket, on Tuesday morning.

Two crew members of the Thana Marine 555 were also injured, including the captain. All six were taken to hospital.

The boat had earlier left Tha Chalong pier, taking 33 tourists and a guide to Mai Thon island.

It developed engine trouble then caught fire and exploded about 9am, after arriving at the island, according to Nachaphong Pranit, director of Phuket marine office.

When the fire erupted there were three people on board, the captain and two crew. Some tourists were swimming in the sea nearby.

The captain and one crew member suffered burns. Three Russian tourists, two men and a woman, and the guide sustained shrapnel wounds from the explosion that left the speedboat burning fiercely, Mr Nachaphong said.

Marine office officials were sent to investigate. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre dispatched HTMS Hua Hin to assist in the operation. The Phuket provincial administration organisation sent a fireboat and another speedboat and crew to help extinguish the blaze. The Thana Marine 555 was gutted by the fire.

The speedboat burns near Koh Mai Thon off the Phuket coast as tourists are transferred to another boat. (Photo: Phuket marine office/ Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre)

A firecrew hoses down the flames that gutted the speedboat. ((Photo: Phuket marine office/ Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre)