Myanmar attendance 'uncertain' at Bimstec Summit

Listen to this article

Myanmar's junta leader's participation in the Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit in Bangkok this week is uncertain following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake last week, according to host Thailand.

However, all leaders of the member countries are still expected to attend, a Thai foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing could still attend remotely, the spokesman said. The devastating earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, also causing major damage in Thailand.

The summit of Bimstec is due to take place from Wednesday to Friday.

The grouping includes Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.