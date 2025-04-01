Scan shows possible survivors deep in collapsed Bangkok skyscraper

About 70 spots that could be trapped people are seen in the building rubble, using sensing equipment provided by the US Military. (Photo: Fire and Rescue Facebook page)

A scanner has detected 70 signs that could be missing people deep inside the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok.

The sensor, supplied by the US Military, detected the signs in the centre of the collapsed building, between the 17th and 21st floors where most of the missing people had been working when the earthquake struck on Friday, the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation reported on Tuesday morning.

Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said it was unclear whether all 70 signs were missing people. However, six had been identified as human bodies.

The building had pancaked, the collapsed floors lying on top of each other, so it was not known which floor each person was on, Ms Tavida said.

Rescuers said they were were making the best progress they could, but admitted it was a struggle to get to the trapped people.

The 30-storey State Audit Office building had been under construction, so there was no complete blueprint of the building, rescuers said. The walls were about one metre thick, making excavation difficult.

The site was still too unsafe to use heavy excavating equipment. Workers had to gradually remove the debris. lifting and clearing it from the top down.

With the rescue now in the fifth day, the plan was being continuously adjusted with the aim to save as many people as possible, she said.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration at 8am said the confirmed toll was 13 dead and 19 injured, with scores still missing.