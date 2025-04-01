Hong Kong murder suspect arrested in Pattaya

Listen to this article

Immigration police arrest a Hong Kong murder suspect, identified only as Truong, 25, at a rented house in Pattaya on Monday. He was staying with a Thai girlfriend. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Hong Kong man wanted for a drug-related murder has been arrested in Pattaya, Thai authorities said on Tuesday.

Immigration police arrested the Hong Kong national at a rented house in the beach town in Chon Buri on Monday. He was staying with a Thai girlfriend, said Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyaluck, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

The suspect identified only as Truong, 25, was wanted by Hong Kong police on charges of assaulting a compatriot who later died in Sha Tin district of the Chinese city on March 16.

Hong Kong police said two people were involved in the murder. One of them was Truong, who fled to Thailand on the night of the killing, said Pol Lt Gen Panumas.

The murder arose from a conflict over an illicit drug deal. Hong Kong authorities issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and sought cooperation from the Royal Thai Police.

Immigration police tracked the suspect to the rented house in Pattaya and arrested him. He would be deported to Hong Kong, said said Pol Lt Gen Panumas.