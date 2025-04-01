Islamic teachers in South to get salary hike

Cabinet approves budget for peace-building initiative in southernmost provinces and parts of Songkhla

Students attend a class at an Islamic school in Muang district of Pattani province. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The cabinet has approved an annual budget of 721 million baht to increase the salaries of religious teachers in Islamic schools in Thailand’s southernmost provinces as a part of a peace-building initiative.

The funds will be allocated to religious schools in Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun provinces. They will also be allocated to Chana, Thepa, Saba Yoi and Na Thawi districts in Songkhla, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said on Tuesday.

Tadika (kindergarten) teachers at Islamic schools teaching the moral code in communities will have their salaries raised by 3,000 baht to 3,500 baht a month. Those conducting religion classes in pondok (boarding) schools will receive raises between 2,000 and 4,000 baht a month.

The monthly salary for an Islamic school teacher at a government school can range from 30,000 to 35,000 baht depending on experience and qualifications.

Teachers in private schools that offer the national curriculum as well as Islamic subjects will have their monthly salaries lifted by 2,000 to 3,500 baht, while those from Islamic private schools outside the system will receive raises ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 baht.

The budget allocation will begin in the next fiscal year starting in October, said Mr Anukul.