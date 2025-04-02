Collapse criticism unfair: State Audit Office chief

Listen to this article

Cranes are deployed to support search and rescue operations at the collapse site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. Natthawut Wichieanbut

The Auditor-General has come under fire for issuing a circular letter in which he wrote that the State Audit Office (SAO) has been unfairly criticised following the collapse of the SAO's under-construction building after the earthquake in Myanmar last Friday.

The circular was issued to staff at the SAO by Monthien Charoenpol, the auditor-general, on Monday, according to sources. It was also distributed on the SAO's Line group chat.

In the circular, he wrote, "Take a deep breath. Hold hands firmly and step forward together."

The letter stated that Friday's earthquake was the worst incident the SAO has ever experienced.

"Apart from smashing our dream of having a new home, it has also affected our dignity and the longstanding credibility the SAO built up over a long period," he wrote.

"No one wanted this incident to occur. Many wished it was just a bad dream. But now it's happened, we cannot go back in time to correct anything. The only thing we can do is to give moral support to each other, stick together, look ahead and move on through these tough times," the circular reads.

"As for the criticism that we feel is unfair, we will be patient and avoid confronting and responding to those who have negative opinions. Let's think of it as normal.

"When the truth is uncovered, we will be ready to restore our dignity and credibility. We will use our work to prove our worth. We will work together to take care of our current home to make sure it is a place where we live happily together, and we will not abandon the dream of building a new home in the future," Mr Monthien wrote.

However, the circular was later deleted from the Line group chat as it was criticised for containing sentimentalised language, the sources said.

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit criticised the statement allegedly made by the auditor-general, saying she hoped it was only an April Fool's Day joke.

"However, while the SAO's dream [of having a new office building] was crushed, it cannot compare with the heartbreak of the families of those killed in the collapse of the building, while the fate of many trapped under the rubble is still not known," she said.

"In difficult times, the SAO should think more of others and less of itself. A collapsed home can be rebuilt. Dignity can be restored. But lives lost cannot be recovered," Ms Angkhana said.