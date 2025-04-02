No way to time quakes, experts say

Rescue personnel on Sunday inspect the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, amid concerns over the quality of steel bars and other building materials used in the construction of the building. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Academics have warned that Thailand will face more earthquakes without predictable timing and locations.

On Monday, at the 32nd "Chula the Impact" seminar at Chulalongkorn University's Ruan Chula Narumit, ways of dealing with and recovering from earthquakes were discussed.

Santi Pailoplee, a geology professor at the university's Faculty of Science, said that while scientists can assess areas at risk of earthquakes, it remains impossible to predict the exact times and locations, adding that any claims of warnings are considered fake news.

He said aftershocks generally decrease in magnitude compared to main shocks. However, their frequency depends on the intensity of the main shock.

For instance, Indonesia's most disastrous earthquake was followed by around 500 aftershocks.

The professor said aftershocks from last Friday's earthquake no longer pose concerns for Thailand.

Panya Jarusiri, a Chulalongkorn University geology lecturer, emphasised that earthquakes will continue to happen, with the Sagaing Fault, the largest in Southeast Asia, being a concern for Thailand.

According to him, Thailand has 16 active fault lines, with some blind faults, like those in Phitsanulok and Kanchanaburi, posing unexpected risks.

Chatpan Chintanapakdee, a Chulalongkorn University civil engineering lecturer, noted that buildings constructed after 2007 generally adhere to earthquake-resistant standards, while stressing the need for measures to inspect the construction of new buildings for enhanced safety.

Regarding compensation for the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building, Angkanawadee Pinkaeo, an academic from the university's Faculty of Law, emphasised the importance of reviewing insurance policies for coverage and determining liability.