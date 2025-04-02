Myanmar observes silence to honour over 2,000 quake dead

(Photo: Reuters)

MANDALAY: Myanmar held a minute's silence yesterday in tribute to victims of the catastrophic earthquake that has killed more than 2,000 people, buckling roads and flattening buildings as far away as Bangkok.

Sirens rang out at 12:51:02 (12:21 Thai time) -- the precise time the quake struck on Friday -- bringing the country to a standstill to remember those lost.

In a speech carried on state television yesterday, the chief of the ruling junta Min Aung Hlaing said the death toll from the earthquake stood at 2,719, with the figure expected to exceed 3,000. He also said there were 4,521 people injured and 441 missing following the 7.7 magnitude quake. Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city with 1.7 million inhabitants, suffered some of the worst destruction.

Outside the Sky Villa apartment complex, one of the city's worst-hit disaster sites, rescue workers stopped and lined up with hands clasped behind their backs to pay their respects.

Officials and attendants stood behind a cordon, watching relatives further back, as the sirens wailed and a Myanmar flag flew at half-mast from a bamboo pole tied to a rescue tent.

The moment of remembrance is part of a week of national mourning declared by the ruling junta, with flags to fly at half-mast on official buildings until Sunday "in sympathy for the loss of life and damages".

More than 1,000 foreign rescuers have flown in to help, and Myanmar state media reported that nearly 650 people have been pulled alive from ruined buildings around the country.

In Bangkok, the Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday announced that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa would visit Myanmar on Saturday.