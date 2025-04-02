State Railway of Thailand gets more used trains from Japan

A KIHA train donated by Japan. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will deploy 20 second-hand Japanese KiHa diesel trains for suburban passenger services.

The move will begin with a systems test in June before the KiHa 40 and KiHa 48 trains are refurbished for suburban services. Six trains are expected to be ready for service this year.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the diesel trains were donated by JR EAST from Japan.

JR West and JR Hokkaido have donated train carriages to Thailand five times since 1997. However, this is the first time the SRT has received trains from JR EAST.

The trains' undercarriages will be modified to fit Thailand's one-metre standard gauge rail tracks. Once completed, they will be sent to Laem Chabang station to be refitted with the cabs.

The trains will then be returned to Makkasan for refurbishment, which will be followed by an inspection of all components, including the undercarriage, power and transmission, and braking system, as well as a final engine maintenance, which will take around 60 days to finish.

The trains will undergo performance tests to check their acceleration, braking distance, surveillance system, mechanical vibrations and air conditioning before the exteriors are repainted and restrooms renovated.

The trains will be used to provide additional services for the suburban feeder rail system between Bangkok and its adjacent provinces.

The 65-seat KiHa 40 trains consist of double-cab driver compartments and restrooms on both ends. The other 11 trains are the 82-seat KiHa 48 with a single-cab driver compartment.