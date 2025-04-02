Phuket gears up for booze free festival

Phuket is set to host the annual alcohol-free Songkran festival on April 13, promising fun-filled traditional activities, cultural performances, live music and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Samawit Suphanphai, deputy governor of Phuket, announced details of the Songkran No Alcohol Festival Phuket 2025, now in its 11th year, last week.

The event is a collaboration between the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), the Phuket Tourism Business Association (PTBA), Limelight Phuket Shopping Mall and other businesses.

Mr Samawit said the festival is intended to preserve Songkran's meaning and pass it on to future generations, promote tourism and boost income for local businesses and hotels.

The Songkran celebrations, recognised by Unesco as an intangible cultural heritage item, will help boost the country's soft power.

The Songkran No Alcohol Festival in Phuket is also intended to warn revellers about the danger of alcohol-related accidents during Songkran, Mr Samawit said.

"We hope that this year, Phuket will not be on the list of provinces with a high accident and casualty rate," he said.

Siriwan Siharat, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket Office, said the Songkran festival in Phuket is one of the highlights of the government's Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year campaign.

She said advance hotel bookings in Phuket for April 12-16 have increased by 80.9%, and more than 289,000 tourists are expected to visit during the period, bringing in 8.29 billion baht.

Taking place from 4pm to 10pm on April 13, the alcohol-free festival will be held on Dibuk Road, in front of Limelight Phuket and Queen Sirikit Park in Muang district.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Thai and local fabrics to immerse themselves in the spirit of the traditional Thai New Year.