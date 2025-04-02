Another body retrieved from collapsed building

Rescuers on a crane retrieve the woman's body from the rubble of the collapsed building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, early Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Rescuers retrieved another body from the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, early Wednesday morning.

The woman's body had been spotted three days earlier but could not be recovered at the time. Rescuers used an excavator equipped with steel shear jaws and were finally able to reach the body at 12.27am on Wednesday.

This raised the official, confirmed death toll at the collapse site to 15, eight men and seven women, with nine injured victims and 72 still missing.

The collapsed 30-storey building was unfinished and would have been the new headquarters of the State Audit Office.

Its sudden collapse was a surprise and led to questions about the construction standard enforced by the contractor, a consortium of Italian-Thai Development and China Railway No.10 Engineering Group. Authorities have opened an investigation.

As of 8am on Wednesday the total, confirmed toll in Thailand related to the Myanmar earthquake on March 28 was 22 killed and 34 injured.