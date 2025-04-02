Chinese PM sends condolences over Bangkok building collapse

Listen to this article

A passenger bus passes the collapsed building in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Wednesday, as normal life resumes. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang has extended condolences to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over the loss of lives and property caused by Friday's earthquake.

Mr Li said he was confident that under the strong leadership of the Thai government, the Thai people would overcome this disaster and return to living normal lives.

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Sunday. He also expressed confidence that Thai people will be able to soon resume normal lives and production.

The Chinese embassy issued a statement responding to media inquiries about China Railway No.10 Engineering Group in the construction of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

"The Chinese government has constantly instructed companies running businesses overseas to strictly adhere to local laws and regulations, uphold social responsibilities and to contribute positively to society,'' the statement said.

The embassy also extended its condolences over the loss of life and injuries caused by the collapse of a building being constructed by a Chinese firm.

The Chinese government had sent a team of earthquake rescue experts and volunteers to support the Thai rescue operation and arranged for Chinese companies in Thailand to provide large cranes and other machinery to aid in the rescue effort, it said.

The embassy said China would continue providing full support as requested by the Thai government. It called on the Chinese company involved in the construction to fully cooperate with the investigation into the cause of the building's collapse.