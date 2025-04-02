Man arrested for slaying his parents and brother

The house in Chian Yai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, where the murders occurred. (Photo: supplied/ Nucharee Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – A man was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of both his parents and his brother at their home in Chian Yai district.

Police were called to the house in tambon Khao Phrabat by a neighbour about 10.30am. They were accompanied by a team from the Po Tek Tung Foundation.

The alleged killer, named as An Uimon, aged about 50, was at the house when police arrived. It took the officers a while to convince him to surrender, said Pol Col Suthat Songsayom, deputy commander of provincial police.

Inside the premises they found the bodies of the suspect’s father, 81, mother, 71, and younger brother, 30. The victims had dried, bloody wounds made with a cutting knife and a sharpened steel rod. They had been dead for at least a day, Pol Col Suthat said.

Investigators learned that the suspect had been treated for mental illness about three years ago. His drug test was negative.