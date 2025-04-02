Suriya affirms high-speed rail will meet all standards

Listen to this article

A Fuxing Hao CR300 train made by CRRC Corp is expected to operate on the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed line. The Chinese state-owned company is the world’s largest supplier of rail transit equipment. (Photo supplied)

Construction of the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train line, from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, will meet international standards, almost 100% of the material will be sourced domestically and Thailand will supervise all work, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after attending the 32nd meeting of the project’s Thai-Chinese joint committee, to discuss the 356-kilometre second phase.

Mr Suriya, a deputy prime minister, said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) was drafting terms of reference for the second-stage and should be finished in 2-3 months, then tenders could be called.

Construction of the Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai section is expected to start this year, the minister said.

The second phase of the high-speed rail project will link Bangkok to Laos and China, part of an infrastructure development strategy for regional connectivity.

Mr Suriya said the second phase contract would not involve international bidding, but would rely on contractors who were Thai nationals. He said the process would comply with the Government Procurement and Supplies Management Act of 2017.

Thailand would supervise the second-phase construction, including designing and inspecting the plans, Mr Suriya said. Almost 100% of the construction materials would be produced domestically and the entire system would be subject to rigorous inspections.

He expressed confidence in Thai engineers' ability to meet international standards also acceptable to China. He had ordered the SRT and the Department of Rail Transport to monitor the construction work and ensure it met safety standards.

The powerful earthquake that devastated part of Myanmar, also affecting Bangkok and causing the collapse of a 30-storey tower in Chatuchak on March 28 was an important lesson that prompted a review of the entire construction quality control process, particularly for major projects such as the high-speed rail, the minister said.

The Transport Ministry had ordered the SRT to examine the quality of all materials and construction work for the rail project, especially vibration and earthquake resistance. Lessons would be applied in setting additional safety standards, Mr Suriya said.

SRT governor Weeris Amrapal also said on Wednesday that construction of the Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai high-speed rail would use 100% domestically sourced material with quality testing at every stage, from production to installation of material and equipment.

The first phase of the project, a 250.77 kilometre track from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, is still under construction. There have been many delays and it is now expected to be completed in 2029.