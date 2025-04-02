3.1-magnitude quake hits Mae Hong Son

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurs in Pang Ma Pha district of Mae Hong Son at 4.49pm on Wednesday, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

MAE HONG SON — An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Pang Ma Pha district of this northern border province on Wednesday evening.

The quake was detected one kilometre underground in tambon Tham Lod at 4.49pm, according to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources, the quake was caused by the movement of the Wiang Haeng Fault, which runs in a north-south direction and exhibits normal faulting.

On Saturday, the Meteorological Department reported that two additional earthquakes were detected in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.

The first, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of five kilometres, occurred in Pai district at 11.21pm, followed by a magnitude 2.0 quake at 3.24am, also in Pai.