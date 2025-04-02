Narathiwat terminal delay may see contractor fired

The passenger terminal at Narathiwat Airport is being constructed. Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri plans to terminate a contract with CIS Joint Venture after a 631-day delay in the construction of the terminal. (Photo: Ministry of Transport's public relations office)

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri is looking to terminate a contract with CIS Joint Venture after a 631-day delay in the construction of the passenger terminal at Narathiwat Airport.

Ms Manaporn said the Department of Airports (DoA) contracted the joint venture, comprising ISO Engineering Co Ltd and China Railway No 10 Engineering Group, to build the terminal and related infrastructure at Narathiwat Airport in tambon Khok Khian of Muang district.

The project, valued at 639.89 million baht, began on March 15, 2022 with an initial completion date set for Jan 16 this year. However, due to severe flooding in late 2024, the contract was extended.

Despite this, progress remained sluggish. By February, the project had advanced by only 0.64%, resulting in an overall delay of 61%.

A meeting was held with the contractor on March 4. The DoA asked that the project progress by at least 5% per month for March and April. Failure to comply would result in contract termination and the firms being blacklisted from government concessions.

Ms Manaporn said work the construction advanced by just 0.51% in March while the overall project completion was at 39%, meaning it was nearly 61% behind schedule, or equivalent to a delay of 631 days.

The DoA has issued a formal warning and is monitoring the progress this month, she said.

Ms Manaporn said she has also ordered a comprehensive inspection of construction materials and equipment used.

The DoA has been instructed to coordinate with project consultants to ensure all materials meet required standards. A detailed report must be submitted in three days, and any irregularities must be addressed immediately.

She reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to maintaining high standards for all public infrastructure projects, emphasising that all work must be closely monitored by supervising engineers.

China Railway No 10 is also part of the ITD-CREC joint venture, contractor of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building which collapsed last Friday due to the earthquake in Myanmar.