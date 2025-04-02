No drought for Thailand this year

Listen to this article

The Lam Takhong Reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima province holfds just 18% of its total water capacity. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Thailand will not be affected by drought this year, according to the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) forecast.

ONWR secretary-general Surasri Kidtimonton said on Wednesday the dry season is expected to last about a month before ending sometime in April.

Forecasts show a high likelihood of summer storms and increased rainfall, with no new areas identified as being at risk of drought.

Mr Surasri urged the public to stay informed about storm warnings issued by the Meteorological Department, particularly in the northern region, which is anticipated to be most affected.

The North, the eastern part of the Northeast and the East are expected to experience downpours from April through the end of the rainy season, he said.

The South will also see an increase in rainfall during this period, with one or two storms anticipated to make landfall nationwide.

He said that the ONWR is ready to implement its flood warning system and a water crisis communication plan to enhance flood and landslide prevention efforts and minimise damage.

Meanwhile, the Ping River Basin Water Management Plan is underway and will be proposed next week before being published in the Royal Gazette as a key framework for sustainable water management.

The Lam Takhong Reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the lifeline for agriculture, consumption and industry in the Northeast, now holds only 18% of its total water capacity, with just 12% usable.

The Lam Phra Phloeng Reservoir currently contains 70.06 million square metres of water (45.20% of capacity) with 69.34 million m³ that is usable (44.94%).

The Mun Bon Reservoir holds 57.47 million m³ (40.76%), with 50.47 million m³ usable (37.67%). The Lam Chae Reservoir has 119.79 million m³ (43.56%), with 112.79 million m³ that can be used (42.09%).

For 23 medium-sized reservoirs, the total storage capacity is 335.33 million m³, but the current water volume is only 146.01 million m³ (43.54%), with 120.64 million m³ usable (38.92%).

Residents and farmers are encouraged to monitor their water usage to prevent shortages until the rainy season arrives.

In the South, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued a warning to prepare for heavy rains, flash floods and runoff in the first four days of April.

Disaster units there have been instructed to monitor wave activity, watch for strong winds and prevent swimming in the sea and boats from departing the shore in case the weather situation deteriorates rapidly.