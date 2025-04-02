Upskilling masseurs for muscle care

Listen to this article

Traditional Thai masseurs provide massage services to people and media members at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. (File photo)

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine plans to upskill 20,000 traditional Thai masseurs into certified Thai traditional doctors' assistants, empowering them to treat seven muscle-related conditions.

Dr Somruek Chungsaman, the department’s chief, said on Wednesday that traditional Thai massage has demonstrated efficacy in treating various muscle pain-related conditions, including the seven conditions that will form the focus of the new upskilling programmes.

The seven symptoms identified for rehabilitation through traditional Thai methods are frozen shoulder,trigger finger, piriformis syndrome, herniated disc, hemiparesis, paralysis and knee pain.

The department aims to integrate these conditions into a comprehensive training programme for traditional masseurs, designed to enhance their skillset and expand the role of traditional medicine in medical rehabilitation.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Public Health’s broader strategy to elevate the status and value of traditional Thai medicine within the national healthcare system, he said.

Dr Somruek said the department is working to build a robust scientific database on the benefits of traditional Thai massage. He said the database will not only boost confidence in these treatments but also position Thailand as a leading global hub for medical and wellness tourism.

Dr Thewan Thanirat, the department’s deputy chief, said there are over 120,000 registered Thai masseurs, many eligible to participate in the advanced training programme. Upon completing the course, these masseurs will be able to treat patients under the supervision of a licensed traditional Thai doctor in clinical or hospital settings. Their income is expected to rise from 500 to 800 baht per case.

“We aim to train 20,000 masseurs by the end of this year to meet the growing demand in the market,” Dr Thewan said.

The training will cover health science, specialised massage techniques, and the legal and ethical considerations. Participants will receive certification from the Thai Traditional Massage College.

The department plans to increase the number of certified trainers by 1,000, bringing the total to 20,000 in the near future.