MoUs mark elevation of Nepal ties on PM's visit

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomes Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Government House on Wednesday. Both presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Thailand and Nepal. Chanat Katanyu

Thailand signed eight memoranda of understanding (MoU) and agreements with Nepal on Wednesday, elevating their cooperation in key areas including tourism and education.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her counterpart, KP Sharma Oli, signed a MoU on state cooperation, said government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The Nepali prime minister is visiting the kingdom and will attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok on Friday.

The MoU highlights cooperation in areas such as tourism, culture and trade, as well as an agreement between education institutes and local chambers of commerce, said Mr Jirayu. This is the first official visit by a Nepali state leader in 80 years. The meeting is expected to strengthen the tight-knit diplomatic relationship.

Mr Jirayu said they discussed wide-ranging topics and were impressed with the MoUs signed at the event. Ms Paetongtarn praised Nepal's hydropower system development and water resource management.

Both PMs agreed to elevate cooperation on energy and infrastructure. They also agreed steps on lessening trade obstacles and easing business measures. Ms Paetongtarn pledged to promote Thai investment in Nepal, aiming to lift the value of bilateral trade from US$40 million (1.37 billion baht) a year.

Mr Jirayu said they also agreed to expand air travel between Bangkok and Kathmandu to boost the economy and tourism. In addition, they pledged to increase person-to-person and cultural exchanges, as well as forge deeper cooperation in the wellness and hospitality industries.

Ms Paetongtarn expressed her appreciation for the Nepal's support for Thailand as the Bimstec chair. The premier said she would push Bimstec to be the main engine for promoting regional cooperation. "Ms Paetongtarn also insisted on elevating bilateral and multilateral cooperation for sustainable development," said Mr Jirayu.