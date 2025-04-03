Big spending on furniture at collapsed SAO tower sparks outrage

A crane is deployed at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A list of expensive furniture prepared for a new building under construction for the State Audit Office (SAO) -- which collapsed during Friday's earthquake -- has sparked a strong backlash on social media.

The STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Facebook page, which has over 180,000 followers, on Wednesday published details of the building's expenses, including the cost of furniture and fittings.

Among the most eye-catching revelations were the high prices of items intended for the SAO's administrative offices, said the group, which is known for posting documents, images, and investigations that expose potential corruption, misuse of public funds, and inefficiencies in government projects.

Notably, a conference chair for the meeting room was priced at 97,900 baht apiece, with 28 chairs purchased for two rooms -- totalling 2.7 million baht. These chairs, made from beech wood and upholstered in Italian leather, were intended for the ceremonial meeting room on the fourth floor and the boardroom on the 11th floor. Also, a set of luxury handwoven nylon carpets cost 165,000 baht each, while a set of leather-upholstered sofas was priced at 157,000 baht.

The most expensive item revealed was a set of carpets for the chairman's office, priced at 110,000 baht each. In total, the costs for various luxury fittings -- including 98 faucets costing 8,250 baht each, 98 soap dispensers priced at 1,668 baht each, and other bathroom accessories -- amounted to millions of baht, according to the civic group.

These revelations were met with public outrage, with many expressing frustration over what appeared to be a misuse of taxpayers' money.

Social media users commented, "I just paid my taxes last month, and now I see where my hard-earned money is going," and "This is the agency that audits government spending -- yet they need to audit themselves first."

Calls for greater transparency and accountability in the SAO's spending have intensified, with many questioning whether such lavish expenses are appropriate -- especially given the government's ongoing efforts to reduce costs in other sectors.