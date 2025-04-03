Senate panel to study govt's proposed casino project's impacts

Anti-casino demonstrators rally at Government House on March 27. Apichart Jinakul

The Senate will set up a committee to study the impacts of the proposed casino-entertainment complex project after the House examines the Casino and Entertainment Complex Bill, which is tentatively scheduled for next week.

Pisit Apiwattanapong, a senator and spokesman of the Senate committee on Senate affairs, said two motions related to the project have been placed on the agenda for the April 8 meeting. He said that senators will debate these motions and are expected to set up a committee to assess the bill and its potential impacts as the House moves forward with deliberations.

Mr Pisit said the Senate remains divided on the issue, with most senators opposing the policy and calling for a public referendum before any decision is made.

Critics of the casino-entertainment complex project are stepping up their campaign amid reports the House examination of the bill will be moved up to Thursday instead of April 9. Some are expected to rally outside parliament on Thursday in protest.

Chief government whip Wisut Chainarun on Wednesday clarified the bill would not be examined on Thursday, but would instead be reviewed on April 9. He added that Thursday's meeting would focus on the recent earthquake.

Thanakorn Kromkrit, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, on Wednesday submitted a petition against the bill with House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and opposition and People's Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. He urged all political parties to reject the bill and called on the opposition to propose a referendum.

Mr Thanakorn called the casino policy irresponsible, arguing it was not part of any election campaign and lacked a comprehensive study. The bill was gambling with the future of society and the rush to push it through could lead to further social divisions, he said.

The PP leader urged the government to pay heed to public concerns while warning the bill might not address the issues it aims to solve and could ultimately benefit select groups.

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan called on critics to wear white shirts and gather outside parliament for a protest on Thursday.

He criticised the government for pushing the bill despite urgent concerns over the recent earthquake and those still trapped under rubble.

Chittawan Chanagul, from Kasetsart University's Faculty of Economics, said her group plans to petition agencies to launch an ethics probe into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.