MP demands explanation over tsunami warning towers

Listen to this article

Thitikan Thitipruethikul, a People's Party (PP) MP for Phuket, has submitted a petition to the House Committee on Natural and Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation (NPDPM) regarding the disappearance of two tsunami warning towers in Thalang district.

Mr Thitikan said residents have raised concerns about tower WH09 on Mai Khao Beach and WH10 on Le Phang Beach. When he revisited the sites on Dec 12, it became apparent they had been removed, with no explanation provided, he said.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat announced on Monday they had been dismantled for repairs. The Mai Khao tower will be restored to its original site, while the other will be moved to Phang Nga province, he said.

Mr Thitikan expressed concern over why the tower at Le Phang Beach could not be replaced, especially considering the heavy tourist traffic. He also highlighted the issue of missing tsunami buoys in the Andaman Sea, with some still not fully operational after a year.

He urged state agencies to complete the installations and maintain the towers to ensure effective disaster response, while stressing the importance of proper communication about the installation and removal of warning towers to avoid public confusion and anxiety.

Prasertpong Sornnuwat, a PP MP for Krabi, echoed the concerns about non-functional warning towers and buoys in his area, while highlighting the need for clear communication with the public.

Rapassorn Niyamosatha, a PP's MP for Lampang and vice-chair of the NPDPM committee, said he was committed to addressing the issue with the committee and ensuring better use of the available tsunami buoys.