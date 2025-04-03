Free parking at four airports during Songkran

Airports of Thailand expects 3 million passengers, up 20% from last year, over holiday

Travellers crowd a passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on April 11, 2024. Airports of Thailand will offer free parking at Suvarnabhumi and three other airports during the Songkran festival, with the number of travellers expected to exceed 3 million during the April 11-17 holiday travel period. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) will offer free parking at four airports during the Songkran festival, with the number of travellers expected to exceed 3 million during the holiday period, a 20% increase from last year.

The four airports are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Thursday asked all transport agencies to prepare for a surge in the number of passengers during the Songkran holiday travel period from April 11-17.

He emphasised them to ensure convenience and safety for people travelling by land, rail, water and air.

Mr Suriya said the number of passengers travelling by air during the period was anticipated to be over 3 million. AoT has been asked to integrate efforts with agencies providing services at its airports to ensure efficiency, convenience and safety for passengers.

AoT president Kerati Kijmanawat said all six airports managed buy the company — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai — were jointly drawing up management plans with all relevant parties to maximise efficiency and ease congestion during Songkran.

Airlines have been asked to open more check-in counters and arrange staffing appropriately, he said.

Parking at four airports — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket — will be free from 00.01am on April 12 to midnight on April 16.

Out of the expected 3 million passengers during the holiday period, 1.86 million will be international travellers (up 21% from the same period last year), while the remaining 1.14 million will be domestic, (up 20%), said Mr Kerati.

The six airports are expected to handle 18,030 flights — 10,442 international and 7,588 domestic — during the period, a 20.7% increase from a year ago.