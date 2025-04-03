Thai PM sends condolences on passing of ex-Lao leader

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences on Thursday over the passing of the former president of Laos, Khamtai Siphandone at the age of 101.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub informed the media Ms Paetongtarn had sent her condolences to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the passing of his father, Khamtai, on Wednesday.

Khamtai was a key figure in the country's establishment and modern development, and had shown strong support for improved Thailand-Laos relations, Mr Jirayu said.

He welcomed His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Queen Sirikit during their official visit to Laos that led to strong ties between the two nations over the past seven decades.

“The Thai government and its people join in mourning with Prime Minister Sonexay, the Siphandone family and the Lao people during this time of sorrow,” said Mr Jirayu.

During his lifetime, Khamtai was regarded as the most senior political figure in Laos, playing a crucial role in its transition to a socialist government over 50 years ago.

He was born on Feb 8, 1924, to a peasant family, in present-day Champasak province.

He became a member of the Communist Party of Indochina in 1954 and a member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party in 1956.

Khamtai served as the military commander during the Pathet Lao rebellion. After the successful communist takeover in 1975, he became the minister of defence and a deputy prime minister.

He served as chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party from 1992 to 2006 and as the fourth president of Laos from 1998 to 2006 before his retirement.

Khamtai passed away at his home in the capital, Vientiane.

The Lao government has declared a five-day period of national mourning from April 3-7.