Quake victims eligible for rent waivers on state land

Cracks are visible in concrete pillars at a condominium in Muang district of Chiang Mai province on March 29 following a powerful earthquake that hit Myanmar and rattled Thailand on March 28. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

The Treasury Department is offering rent waivers to those who rent state land and were affected by the March 28 earthquake, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Thursday.

The programme on offer applies to rented state land in Bangkok and the other 18 provinces declared areas affected by the quake, he said.

For residential land lease contracts and lease contracts for other purposes in which the right over the properties built on the rental land isn’t given to the Ministry of Finance, the offer will be a waiver of the monthly rent payment for up to one year if the properties are severely damaged.

In cases of moderate damage, the waiver will apply to up to six months, he said.

For buildings built on state land in a lease contract in which the right over these properties is given to the ministry, a rent waiver for the monthly rent will be offered for up to one year in cases of severe damage. In cases of moderate damage, the rent waiver will be given for up to three months.

Specifically, for contracts to construct a building on rental state land, the rent waiver will be offered for up to one year in cases of severe damage and up to six months for moderate damage.

To apply for the rent waiver, tenants are required to submit to the department evidence of property damage inspected and certified by the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning from now until April 30.