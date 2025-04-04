CSD nabs 4 call-centre scammers

Crime Suppression Division officers arrested four members of a Thai call-centre scam gang following raids on four locations in Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya yesterday.

According to CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasert, the suspects were apprehended under arrest warrants issued by the Sa Kaeo Provincial Court and charged with defrauding the public by impersonating others.

Those arrested included Narongdet Sisawat, 41, Suthee Jamnaekros, 39, Sangad Puangthong, 64, and Chalermporn Meesompong, 37.

The investigation followed complaints made late last year by victims who alleged they were tricked into transferring money to fraudsters posing as relatives. The scammers would claim to have been in an accident and needed urgent financial assistance. Victims, fearing for their loved ones, would be persuaded to transfer money.

Following an investigation, police discovered the gang was highly organised, with each member assigned specific roles, including making fraudulent calls, opening bank accounts to receive funds, and coordinating the operation.

Pol Maj Gen Wittaya said Mr Narongdet was the gang leader. He had a criminal record involving fraud, while the others had been involved in drug-related offences.