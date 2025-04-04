Entertainment complex-casino bill 'can wait', premier says

The government is not in a rush to pass the entertainment complex-casino bill into law, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said yesterday, amid growing opposition to the controversial plan.

"We aren't in a hurry," Ms Paetongtarn said when asked why Tuesday's meeting of coalition party leaders on the matter was suddenly called off. "We had better focus more on accuracy and appropriateness to prevent more conflicts from happening."

She admitted that the meeting was intended to discuss the ideal time frame for the bill's deliberation. However, because the appointment was made during the weekly cabinet meeting and with such short notice, it had to be cancelled, she said.

As for the senators who have expressed opposition to the passing of the bill, the PM said that if time permits, she would talk with them to improve their understanding of the bill.

At least 189 former senators have also signed an open letter stating why they do not agree with the government's move to have the bill passed quickly. They also reason that this project is not a joint policy of the coalition.

Those who oppose the bill cite the potential negative impacts of legalised gambling on society. Critics also fear that rushing the bill into law without a sufficient amount of public input may trigger tensions in society.

Chaichanok Chidchob, secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party, a key government coalition partner, said that the PM, during a recent talk, agreed that it is most important for the government to focus on post-earthquake operations, not the bill.

Also, the United Thai Nation Party yesterday affirmed its stance against the bill, saying it could do more harm than good to the nation even though it will likely bring more revenue.

Protesters led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan also marched from Government House to the parliament building to submit a petition opposing the bill, which was signed by 112,498 people.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said the House of Representatives' deliberation of the bill couldn't be brought forward to yesterday.

Although the bill is now on the list of draft laws to be deliberated in the Lower House, it isn't high on the agenda, he said, adding there are up to 14 other bills awaiting deliberation.

The earliest possible date for the House to begin deliberating the entertainment complex-casino bill could be this Wednesday, one day before the current House session ends, said Mr Wan.

The bill was accepted for deliberation because the cabinet had treated it as an urgent matter, he said.

However, whether or not the bill could be given top priority and when its deliberation can actually begin is something the government and opposition whips will have to first discuss, he added.

Regarding the timeline of the bill's passage, Mr Wan said that the government might want the bill to pass before the end of the current House session so that a House committee on the matter could be formed and tasked with studying the draft during the House's one-month recess.

If deliberation of the bill truly begins this upcoming Wednesday, members of parliament can feel reassured that they will be able to do their job without any pressure even if protesters gather outside, he said.

Parliament police will be there to ensure law and order, he said, noting that protesters will be allowed to express their opinions freely as long as their conduct is peaceful. The speaker, however, declined to comment on calls for a public referendum.