EC to discuss Senate election 'fraud' soon

The Election Commission is set to address complaints related to alleged fraud in the Senate election during its meeting later this month, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong says.

Mr Ittiporn yesterday provided an update on the EC's ongoing investigation into suspected collusion in last year's Senate election, saying the EC has been collaborating with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for several weeks.

He said that the DSI has already reviewed preliminary information, and this data is now being integrated into the EC's investigative process.

While this suggests that the matter could be brought before the EC for consideration this month, Mr Ittiporn made it clear that the EC has not made any decisions regarding the suspension of 30 senators, as previously reported. He dismissed these claims as mere rumours, stressing that the investigation must proceed with care and due process before any conclusions are drawn.

The investigation also aims to uncover any involvement in the alleged collusion during the Senate election.

Mr Ittiporn noted that the DSI is working to gather evidence, including documents and testimonies, and will be calling in those involved for questioning.

He said that the investigation would not be rushed but would follow established timelines to ensure fairness and transparency.

Regarding the delayed verification of Senator Keskamol Pleansamai's academic qualifications, Mr Ittiporn acknowledged that the process had taken longer than expected due to emerging issues requiring further investigation.

Sen Keskamol's credentials have come under scrutiny after her application stated that she was a professor, despite the absence of evidence showing she had taught at an academic institution.

She garnered public attention after receiving the highest number of votes in the Senate election.

Mr Ittiporn emphasised that this investigation, like all others, must be thorough and impartial. He noted that while most aspects of Sen Keskamol's academic qualifications are clear, some points remain unresolved and require further scrutiny.

This case and the alleged collusion in the election have been consolidated into a single investigation file, ensuring all issues are examined together.

When asked if a final decision could be made at the upcoming EC meeting this month, Mr Ittiporn expressed optimism that it could but noted that any conclusions would depend on full discussions among EC members.

He said there was no intention to delay the proceedings, stressing the EC is committed to ensuring timely justice.