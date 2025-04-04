Meth haul follows shootout

CHIANG RAI: Soldiers from the Pha Muang Force traded fire on Wednesday with suspected drug smugglers near the border in Mae Fah Luang district, from which they seized over one million methamphetamine pills.

The commander of Pha Muang Force, Maj Gen Kidakorn Chantra, said yesterday the exchange took place after patrols along the border were ramped up following a tip-off about an incoming shipment of illegal drugs from Myanmar.

On Wednesday, about two kilometres from the border near Pa Sang Saen Sud Daen village, patrolling officers crossed paths with a group of suspected smugglers.

When the officers identified themselves, the group opened fire, prompting an intense exchange lasting around 10 minutes. The smugglers eventually retreated, abandoning their backpacks as they fled.

No injuries were reported among the officers.

The following morning, authorities searched the area and discovered six abandoned backpacks containing approximately 1.2 million methamphetamine pills, each marked with the number 999.

Separately in Sa Kaeo, officers from the Burapha Task Force and local administration launched a raid on a drug network in Watthana Nakhon district following complaints from residents about gang-related disturbances.

During the raid, officers arrested three suspects: Thanaphum Bandit, 23; Rewat Wasri, 34; and Wasan Thamkarnsom, 33, and seized 91 methamphetamine pills.

The suspects were released from prison on Dec 22 after serving a four-year sentence on drugs and firearm charges. They were still wearing their ankle monitors when arrested.